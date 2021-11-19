BREAKING: Cowboys WR Amari Cooper to Reserve/COVID-19 list and will miss Chiefs game, maybe more

We are two days away from one of the most-anticipated games in recent Dallas Cowboys history as the team is set to visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Winning at Arrowhead Stadium would be a message for the Cowboys, both to themselves and to the world, so this game means a lot.

As fate would have it the contest has taken quite the turn with about 48 hours remaining until kickoff. On Friday afternoon it was reported that wide receiver Amari Cooper will miss the game after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and that Cooper might even miss more time after that.

Amari Cooper will miss Sunday’s game with the Chiefs, and perhaps another game. The Cowboys have placed him on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) November 19, 2021

As this is the weekend before Thanksgiving, the Cowboys will obviously be playing a couple of games in a week’s time. Incidentally Dallas is hosting the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving, Amari Cooper’s former team. The game was set to mark Cooper’s 52nd game with the Cowboys which would have been poetic given that he played 52 career games with the Raiders before they traded him away in 2018.

Obviously this dramatically changes what Sunday afternoon looks like for Dallas. They are fortunate in that they were able to activate Michael Gallup ahead of last week’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons and that they rested Cedrick Wilson for a majority of the contest. This week will come down to Gallup, Wilson, and CeeDee Lamb carrying the load at the wide receiver position.

Update: 4:10pm ET

The initial report here noted that Amari Cooper was “perhaps” going to miss another game which obviously means the Thanksgiving Day contest.

ESPN’s Todd Archer’s wording notes that Amari will in fact miss both the Kansas City and Las Vegas contests which means that the next time he plays will be in Week 13 on Thursday, December 2nd against the New Orleans Saints.

Amari Cooper has been placed on the reserve/COVID 19 list and will miss the Cowboys next two games. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 19, 2021

All the best to him.

Update: 5:00pm ET

Archer has a write-up that notes that Amari Cooper is reportedly unvaccinated which is why he is already being ruled out for Thursday against the Raiders given that the game is inside of the 10-day window.

Sources told ESPN that Cooper tested positive for COVID-19 and is unvaccinated, which mandates a 10-day quarantine and will knock him out of the Thanksgiving game against the Las Vegas Raiders, his former team.

It is still possible for Amari to play on December 2nd against the New Orleans Saints, but obviously there is a ways to go before then.