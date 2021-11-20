Poll: What will the Dallas Cowboys record be this time next week?

We have arrived at the weekend before Thanksgiving. As Dallas Cowboys fans, we know it well. Every team in the National Football League has to go through playing on Thursday night but the Dallas Cowboys’ first Thursday game of the year is always the third one in November. What’s more is that for the better part of about a decade now the league has also generally scheduled the Cowboys to play on the Thursday after Thanksgiving as well.

For the purposes of our conversation today we are focusing just on the two games between now and your Thanksgiving night leftovers. Dallas is about to play two AFC West teams in the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders and the week is going to fly by.

In a literal sense these games are the least consequential ones that the Cowboys will play as they are against AFC teams. It sounds silly to some, but the win over the Atlanta Falcons and potential victory over the New Orleans Saints on the Thursday after Thanksgiving are more valuable as far as tiebreakers are concerned in the NFC Playoff Picture (here is what we are rooting for this week regarding that by the way).

That doesn’t change how badly we want to win these games though which brings us to an annual question that we ask this weekend.

What will the Dallas Cowboys record be this time next week?

We have spent a ton of time this week talking about the Kansas City Chiefs and odds are that you have made up your mind on how you think that game will go. If you haven’t, consider watching our Dallas Cowboys Preview Show where Pete Sweeney from Arrowhead Pride broke down the Kansas City side of things.

Whether or not you have the Cowboys winning at Arrowhead on Sunday, you likely agree that the Las Vegas Raiders will present far less of a challenge at AT&T Stadium on Turkey Day. For what it’s worth our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook already have odds out for the game (they may potentially be influenced by this week’s action obviously) and Dallas is -7 (seven-point favorites).

Incidentally, Dallas’ next two opponents played each other in their most recent game, one in which the Chiefs looked to experience an offensive resurgence and the Raiders looked like they are beginning a tailspin. Las Vegas has dealt with some extremely difficult, unique, and tragic circumstances this season, but for what it’s worth they host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The guess here is that the Cowboys win at least one game through Thanksgiving, but let’s go on record in saying they win both.

What say you?