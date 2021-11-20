College football Week 12 TV schedule preview & live discussion

Week 12 of the NCAA football season is here and things are getting to the very end of the year. Georgia still leads in the College Football Playoff standings, followed by Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State. Undefeated Cincinnati still sits at #5 and is looking at a party it seems they won’t get invited to unless we get an upset.

Let’s take a look at some of the meaningful games on the TV schedule.

At 12 PM ET, a huge game begins with #4 Ohio State playing #7 Michigan State on ABC. ESPN has #10 Wake Forest versus Clemson and FOX has #13 Oklahoma versus Iowa State at the same time.

On CBS, at 3:30 PM ET, you have #2 Alabama playing #21 Arkansas. At the same time on ESPN #5 Cincinnati plays SMU.

#3 Oregon battles #23 Utah on ABC at 7:30 PM ET.

You can check out the full Week 12 schedule here, and see the TV schedule in more detail here.

This is an open thread for game chat.