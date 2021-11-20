Cowboys WR Cedrick Wilson will need to step up again over the next two weeks

With Amari Cooper sidelined for the next two games due to testing positive for COVID-19, the Cowboys will need Cedrick Wilson to step up yet again this season. While the absence of Cooper will certainly hurt, we can find a silver lining in Cooper missing some time. Cooper’s production has dipped a bit over the last few weeks, in large part due to being hampered by multiple injuries that have been nagging him since before the bye week.

After having a big game versus the Vikings with eight catches for 122 yards and a touchdown, over the last two games Cooper has only a combined six catches for 88 yards and no touchdowns. Of course the Cowboys would rather have him on the field, but with two weeks off due to the COVID protocol, Cooper will be able to rest his body and get closer to full strength before the team closes out the regular season against the NFC East and what seems like a playoff run.

While it’ll be nice for Cooper to give his body some time off to recover, his absence will mean CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup will have to pick up the slack, along with the dependable Cedrick Wilson. Wilson has had a career year in Dallas, and will be asked again to play a pivotal role in the offense until Cooper is able to return back against the New Orleans Saints in week 13. So far this season, Wilson has 19 catches for 290 yards and three touchdowns.

Wilson was also nursing a shoulder injury in week 10, and was limited to just one offensive snap, which was actually taken at quarterback. Wilson was a full participant in practice all week, and will be a full go for the game in Kansas City.

So while the Cowboys are being hit with an injury bug at wide receiver, it has allowed both Cedrick Wilson, and now Amari Cooper, to hopefully get healthy for the most important part of the season for the Dallas Cowboys.