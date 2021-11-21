Cowboys at Chiefs Week 11 (2021): Game time, TV schedule, how to watch, online streaming, radio and odds

The Dallas Cowboys were able to right things last week against the Atlanta Falcons, but this week presents a much bigger challenge in the Kansas City Chiefs. To make that challenge even harder, the Cowboys will have to go on the road to a very loud Arrowhead Stadium, and they will be without Amari Cooper who was just ruled out because of COVID.

The Cowboys offense is lucky to have Michael Gallup back in the fold with Cooper out, and they will depend on super-sub Cedrick Wilson to once again provide a third wide receiver threat for Dak Prescott. The Cowboys will also have their potent running game to help out.

It’s on defense where things get really tricky. Dallas is without DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory, and will need to find some others to harass Patrick Mahomes and force him into mistakes. Mahomes has turned the ball over more than usual this year, and the Cowboys need to take advantage of that.

Cowboys vs. Chiefs game info

Important links: Cowboys depth chart | Roster

Date: November 21st, 2021

Game time: 4:25 PM EST

Location: Arrowhead Stadium - Kansas City, MO

TV channel: FOX

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Radio: 105.3 The Fan | Full listings | SIRIUS: 158 (Dal.), 82 (KC) | XM: 382 (Dal.), 227 (KC) | SXM App: 808 (Dal.), 815 (KC)

Streaming: Fubo | NFL.com GamePass (Audio)| FOX Sports

Cowboys record: (7-2)

Chiefs record: (6-4)

Odds (DraftKings Sportsbook): Dallas +2.5

Prediction: Cowboys 34 - Chiefs 31

Enemy blog: Arrowhead Pride

Twitter: @BloggingTheBoys

Facebook: Please Like us!

Podcast: Subscribe to the Blogging The Boys podcast network!

Apple users subscribe right here.

Spotify users subscribe right here.

Don’t forget to leave a rating and write a review!

Game Preview

Our preview show for this week’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers is officially up on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel! Remember to subscribe to our channel (which you can do right here) so you don’t miss any of our videos!

WATCH OUR PREVIEW SHOW RIGHT HERE.