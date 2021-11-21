Cowboys news: Cowboys and Chiefs playing for the coveted Preston Road Trophy

Cowboys or Chiefs, who wins the Preston Road Trophy Sunday afternoon?

The Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys will battle for the Preston Road Trophy on Sunday afternoon when the two teams play at Arrowhead Stadium. This is the first meeting between the teams since 2017, and the trophy has resided in Dallas over the past four years. What is the Preston Road Trophy, you might ask? Earlier this week on his weekly chat with 105.3 The Fan, the radio home of the Dallas Cowboys, Jones brought up Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt, the history of the teams and how the trophy came to be. “Lamar Hunt is one of the founders of football,” Jones said. “I admire him so much and Clark (Hunt) and his family have just incorporated and advanced what Lamar was about as far as the sport is concerned.” Jones added some context about the trophy’s origins. “Lamar made the Preston Road Trophy,” Jones said. “I live on Preston Road and Lamar lived about 200 yards from me. He had it built, it looks like a birdhouse. He had it all fixed up maybe 25, 26 years ago and he presented me with the Preston Road Trophy.”

The Preston Road Trophy is up for grabs this weekend between the 2 NFL teams that got their start in Dallas, the Cowboys & KC Chiefs. Lamar Hunt established the trophy in 1989 because the owners of the two teams lived on Preston Road. pic.twitter.com/LAW6kmijet — Rick Gosselin (@RickGosselin9) November 15, 2021

Dallas Cowboys continue to push on despite their rash of COVID cases.

As the wave of COVID infections continues to fluctuate through it’s two-month cycles, the NFL continues to see players sidelined during the season. The Dallas Cowboys are of course no exception. In fact, the 2021 Dallas Cowboys are the rule and wide receiver Amari Cooper is just the latest to join the unfortunate club. Prior to last week, Dallas had gone over a month and a half without any new additions to their list. No NFL team, according to Sharp Football Analysis’ tracking, has had a larger collection of players and coaches to miss time than Dallas. The Cowboys have placed 15 individuals on the COVID-19 list as either positive tests or close contacts. The tracking spans back to the preseason and only includes head coaches and coordinators, so guys like running back coach Skip Peete are not included in the tally. Players who are vaccinated are mandated to miss at least five days and also test negative twice, 24 hours apart, before they can return. Players who are unvaccinated have to miss a minimum of 10 days and be asymptomatic in order to return.

Even a Amari Cooper-less WR group is still a talented one for the Cowboys.

Dak Prescott on Cowboys WRs: “I’m fortunate to have a group like that, and not just the three of Amari, CeeDee and Michael, but Ced, Noah, Malik. Any guy that comes in, we’ve got complete confidence in them doing their job. It’s a special group to have.” https://t.co/NhWoGpWC8g — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 20, 2021

Will Patrick Mahomes shy away from throwing the ball in Trevon Diggs’ direction?

The Dallas Cowboys hit the jackpot when they drafted Cornerback Trevon Diggs in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He had some struggles early, but he came on strong at the end of the season with three interceptions and eight passes defended in the final five games he played in (missed four with a broken foot). In 2021, however, Diggs has been on another planet. Diggs recorded an interception in each of the Cowboys’ first six games and has eight on the season through nine games to go along with 13 passes defended. It’s not just fans of the Cowboys or media members that are noticing how Diggs has elevated his game, it’s also his peers. Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke earlier in the week about how effective Diggs is in the secondary for Dallas. “I mean when you have that many interceptions that means you know what’s going on, you have an understanding of what the offense is trying to do so you definitely have to have an eye on him at all times,” Mahomes said Wednesday. “He’s going to wait for his opportunity and usually when he gets his hands on it, he ends up making the catch so definitely a great player, someone you have to pay attention to on every single snap and try to find ways that you can have success in either other places or on him in certain areas.”

Dak Prescott versus Patrick Mahomes is an intriguing QB battle to watch in Week 11.