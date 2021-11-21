Dallas Cowboys at Kansas City Chiefs inactives: Tyron Smith officially inactive

Kickoff between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs is almost here and the tension is palpable as we have all been waiting for this game for many months now. The Cowboys will try to absorb a shot from one of the best teams in the NFL (as far as who Kansas City has been over the last few years) and it will tell us a lot about who they are. Needless to say, it won’t be an easy day at the office.

We found out on Sunday morning that it could be even more difficult than expected as it was reported that Tyron Smith would miss his third straight game. Inactives are officially out and Tyron Smith will not be playing.

Smith was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week so his absence isn’t exactly surprising. If you were shocked by it though odds are that none of the other inactives come as a surprise to you.

On the Kansas City side of things running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is a go. We will see how Andy Reid looks to use him in his first game back since Week 5. As we have gotten closer to kickoff though there had been speculation that Tyrann Mathieu would not play. It was reported with just a few hours to go that he was added to the injury report as being questionable for the game. Clearly something is up there, but he is active.