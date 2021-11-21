The Cowboys open as 7-point favorites against the Raiders on Thanksgiving

The Dallas Cowboys went to Arrowhead Stadium and got smothered by the Kansas City Chiefs, 19-9, on Sunday. The Dallas defense kept them in the game, but the offense was absolutely no help.

Now they have to get ready for the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving. The Raiders have had a rough season off the field and it’s spilling over to on the field as they lost at home on Sunday to the Cincinnati Bengals, 32-13.

The Cowboys have opened up as seven-point favorites for their game next week courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Cowboys offense has turned in two clunkers over their last three games, and their offensive line was dominated by the Chiefs. They will be without Amari Cooper and could be without Tyron Smith and CeeDee Lamb on Thursday. Fortunately their defense has stepped up over the last few games, but the defense will need some help if Dallas is going to cover a seven-point spread.