Cowboys at Chiefs: The good, the bad, and the ugly from Week 11

For the second time in three weeks, the Dallas Cowboys looked nothing like the team we become accustomed to watching in 2021. In Week 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs, much like they played against the Denver Broncos a few weeks ago, Dallas looked out of sync and outcoached Sunday afternoon.

Each and every week we try to identify the the highs and lows from each game, but after a disappointing loss like this one the scales tend to tip more towards the negative side. That generally means finding anything positive is few and far between. Despite that though, we are going to discuss the good, the bad, and the ugly nonetheless.

THE GOOD - Micah Parsons

Surprisingly enough, the Cowboys defense wasn’t the reason they lost Sunday afternoon against the Chiefs. They actually kept them in the game to the very end, but sadly it just wasn’t enough. Although there was very little positive to take away from this Week 11 matchup, there was one player in particular who stood out above the rest. Micah Parsons once again proved he’s arguably the Cowboys best defensive player. He had yet another multi-sack game bringing his total to nine on the year and also forced a fumble. He was probably the lone bright spot from the Cowboys disappointing loss this week.

THE BAD - CeeDee Lamb

The Cowboys were already without their top wide receiver heading into the Week 11 matchup with the Chiefs as Amari Cooper was out after testing positive for COVID, but the depth was further tested after CeeDee Lamb sustained a head injury in the first half. Not only was Lamb’s absence in the second half detrimental to the Cowboys offense, but his status for Thursday’s game against the Raiders could be in doubt if concussion type symptoms linger. With Cooper out and Lamb questionable next week, Dallas’ once deep WR depth would be extremely thin without their top two targets.

THE UGLY - Self-discipline/focus

Self-discipline and lack of focus has become a pretty big issue for the Cowboys recently. It reared its ugly head once again in Week 11 against the Chiefs and was a big reason why they ended up losing. Dropped passes, mental mistakes, blown coverages, poor tackling, unnecessary penalties, and lack of execution made this game a lot uglier than it should’ve been. Sadly, the majority of these concerns fall solely on the shoulders of the players. The coaching staff did little to help with self-discipline, but it’s is something they can stress more in practice moving forward. Ultimately though, it’s up to the players to hold themselves accountable.