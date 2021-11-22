Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 2021 NFL Week 12

Keep track here of everything related to Cowboys vs. Raiders in NFL Week 12 as Dallas hosts Las Vegas on Thanksgiving afternoon.

This week will be filled with family time and food for a lot of people as Thursday marks Thanksgiving Day, but for the Dallas Cowboys that is just another day at the office. The third Thursday in November always brings with it a Cowboys contest in the afternoon, one that many people gather around their dinner tables to watch. This year will bring the Las Vegas Raiders to town.

It is the franchise’s first visit to AT&T Stadium since 2013, a game that was also played on Thanksgiving, and the first time that the Cowboys will play the Raiders out of Las Vegas as opposed to Oakland.

Both of these teams are coming off of losses in Week 11 (incidentally all six NFL teams playing on Thanksgiving lost in Week 11) and the Dallas Cowboys didn’t even score a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. Needless to say, people will be expecting a lot from the likes of Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, and Michael Gallup, but it remains to be seen if CeeDee Lamb will play. We already know that Amari Cooper will not as he was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list prior to the game in Kansas City.

Rookie linebacker Micah Parsons is coming off of a great game against the Chiefs and will look to also terrorize Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Vegas is bringing interim head coach Rich Bisaccia back to town so there will be quite the familial vibe going on.

Here’s our stream for everything you need to know about Thursday’s game.

