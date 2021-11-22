 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

MNF live discussion Week 10 (2021): Giants at Buccaneers

The end of Week 11 in the NFL.

By Dave Halprin
/ new
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Closing out Week 11 is a battle between the Giants and the Buccaneers.

This is an open thread for game chat.

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...