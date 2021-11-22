Filed under: Trolling The Universe MNF live discussion Week 10 (2021): Giants at Buccaneers The end of Week 11 in the NFL. By Dave Halprin Nov 22, 2021, 7:00pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: MNF live discussion Week 10 (2021): Giants at Buccaneers Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports Closing out Week 11 is a battle between the Giants and the Buccaneers. This is an open thread for game chat. More From Blogging The Boys Dak Watch Week 11: Analyzing a loss at Arrowhead Cowboys at Chiefs: The good, the bad, and the ugly from Week 11 Cowboys 2021 rookie report: The Micah Parsons show continues Stephen Jones expects Tyron Smith to play, hopeful about CeeDee Lamb for Cowboys Thanksgiving game Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 2021 NFL Week 12 Grading the Cowboys poor performance against the Chiefs Loading comments...
