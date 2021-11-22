Dak Watch Week 11: Analyzing a loss at Arrowhead

It has been a rocky three weeks for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

Which has made for a rocky three weeks here at Dak Watch.

Three weeks ago we tried to make sense of a shocking loss at the hands of the Denver Broncos, in Prescott’s return from a calf injury. Thankfully, he and the Cowboys rebounded last week with a strong performance against the Atlanta Falcons.

Then, there was this week. Ultimately, the story of Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs might be told up front. Defensive lineman Chris Jones was, to put it mildly, a problem for the Cowboys, as he seemed to be in the backfield — and in Prescott’s lap — on almost every snap. Dallas also struggled to convert third-down opportunities, which will be a theme of this breakdown.

Prescott finished the day having completed 28 of 43 passes for 216 yards and two interceptions, and was also sacked five times. We’ll get into those interceptions, some of the sacks, and more, in this week’s installment of Dak Watch.