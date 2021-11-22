Stephen Jones expects Tyron Smith to play, hopeful about CeeDee Lamb for Cowboys Thanksgiving game

The Dallas Cowboys were unable to plug all the holes from injury and COVID on Sunday versus the Kansas City Chiefs. The offense seemed especially out of sorts while missing Tyron Smith at left tackle, Amari Cooper at wide receiver, and CeeDee Lamb for half the game at wide receiver. It was so bad the Cowboys didn’t even score a touchdown.

The bad news for the team is that they have a very quick turnaround as they have to play Thursday afternoon on Thanksgiving against the Las Vegas Raiders. The good news? Stephen Jones say that they expect Tyron Smith to play.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that the team feels Smith will return from his ankle injury barring any unexpected developments in the next couple of days.

That would be great news given that Terence Steele has had his issues since moving over to left tackle. It will also be interesting if Steele goes to the bench now that La’el Collins is back at right tackle.

As for Lamb, it will be a very tight timeframe for him to return from a concussion, but Jones thinks it is possible.

“He’ll start his protocol right away,” Jones said. “Then, he’s doing really well. So, he’ll have an opportunity to play. If he were having issues today, then you’d probably be a little leery, but the fact that so far he’s doing well. But he’ll have to go through testing. So, we won’t really know that until Thursday.”

It seems unlikely he would be ready, but it could happen. If it does, it would be a major boost to the Cowboys offense.