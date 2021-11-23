Cowboys vs. Raiders second injury report: Tyron Smith upgraded to full participant in practice

The Dallas Cowboys have to turn around on a short week and take on the Las Vegas Raiders after injuries seemed to really hurt their offense last Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s already been determined they will be without Amari Cooper this week because of COVID, but the jury is still out on Tyron Smith and CeeDee Lamb.

Smith seems the more likely to play, with Stephen Jones stating earlier this week that the Cowboys expect him to play unless he faces a setback during practice. He would have been limited if the Cowboys had practiced on Monday. For Tuesday’s practice, he was upgraded to a full participant. A very good sign for Thursday.

CeeDee Lamb won’t practice this week in all likelihood as he tries to beat the clock for Thursday's deadline on concussion protocols. He was out of practice today, but the Cowboys are still hopeful he will make it back in time for the Thanksgiving Day game.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb (concussion) is “making progress,” coach Mike McCarthy said. “He’s in the meetings. He’ll probably get to the point where he can do some light field work today.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 23, 2021

It was already noted yesterday that safety Donovan Wilson would miss the game with a chest/shoulder injury.

Here is the full report:

No CeeDee Lamb at practice today, but Tyron Smith has been upgraded to a full participant.



Feels significant. pic.twitter.com/t6cYzIPngz — David Helman (@HelmanDC) November 23, 2021

Looking towards the future, Randy Gregory likely won’t be back for the Saints game, he’ll need more time.

Earliest that Cowboys DE Randy Gregory can return to game action is Dec. 2 vs. Saints, but that almost certainly won’t happen. Gregory’s calf strain is likely to need more time. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 23, 2021

Cornerback Kelvin Joseph is back to practice.