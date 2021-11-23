 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cowboys vs. Raiders second injury report: Tyron Smith upgraded to full participant in practice

The Cowboys are hoping to get a few pieces back for the game.

By Dave Halprin
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Dallas Cowboys Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys have to turn around on a short week and take on the Las Vegas Raiders after injuries seemed to really hurt their offense last Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s already been determined they will be without Amari Cooper this week because of COVID, but the jury is still out on Tyron Smith and CeeDee Lamb.

Smith seems the more likely to play, with Stephen Jones stating earlier this week that the Cowboys expect him to play unless he faces a setback during practice. He would have been limited if the Cowboys had practiced on Monday. For Tuesday’s practice, he was upgraded to a full participant. A very good sign for Thursday.

CeeDee Lamb won’t practice this week in all likelihood as he tries to beat the clock for Thursday's deadline on concussion protocols. He was out of practice today, but the Cowboys are still hopeful he will make it back in time for the Thanksgiving Day game.

It was already noted yesterday that safety Donovan Wilson would miss the game with a chest/shoulder injury.

Here is the full report:

Looking towards the future, Randy Gregory likely won’t be back for the Saints game, he’ll need more time.

Cornerback Kelvin Joseph is back to practice.

