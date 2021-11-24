2021 NFL Week 12 Dallas Cowboys Fan Rooting Guide: We are all Rams and Colts fans this week

We have reached the week of Thanksgiving and the Dallas Cowboys, despite last week’s results, look like they are going to finish the regular season as NFC East winners and participants in the playoffs.

As far as things outside of the team’s control, the Cowboys did pick up a little bit of help in Week 11 as the Minnesota Vikings took down the Green Bay Packers. What’s more is that for the second week in a row, the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins both won which worsened the draft stock of the Philadelphia Eagles for 2022 (the Eagles themselves also won so all of their picks worsened this past week).

Unfortunately the Arizona Cardinals got back to their winning ways even though they were without quarterback Kyler Murray, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers snapped their two-game losing streak and passed the Cowboys in the NFC Playoff Picture in the process, knocking Dallas down to the fourth seed entering Week 12.

The Cowboys need to win first and foremost, but there are a lot of things that they will be rooting for to happen throughout the week as well.

Here are all of the non-Cowboys things that we are rooting for this week

We are all very much aware that the top priority for Dallas is for them to get a win themselves. We do not have to discuss this anymore.

Getting back to the subject at hand there are a number of things that we are going to be paying attention this week and what a week to do it as our Sunday will be available (hopefully with a Cowboys win well in the rearview mirror).

We continue to root for the Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, and Indianapolis Colts so as to worsen the draft stock of both the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles, but this week the Colts will play a larger role as far as the Cowboys are concerned.

Indianapolis will host Tampa Bay on Sunday, and given that the Buccaneers have the tiebreaker over the Cowboys by way of beating them in the season opener, we need them to finish with a worse record than Dallas. Obviously this means that we need at the very least (assuming the Cowboys win out which is inherently risky) one more Bucs loss. The more the merrier, though.

Getting back to the NFC East for a moment, some particularly confident Cowboys fans have been rooting for the team’s division rivals so as to worsen those group’s draft position as well. Even if the most recent Cowboys loss hasn’t shaken your stance at all, it would still be nice for Washington to lose and feel out of this race given that they are coming up on a stretch where they will play the Cowboys (and Eagles too) twice in three weeks. We don’t need them feeling like they have a shot at this thing.

The final game that will command our attention this week is a massive one in the NFC as the Los Angeles Rams will return from their bye and head to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers. Only one of the Cardinals or Rams can win the NFC West so having the Rams knock the Packers down another peg would the more truly valuable result for the Cowboys.

We aren’t asking for much, football. Please give it to us.