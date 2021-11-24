Cowboys vs. Raiders final injury report: Tyron Smith is good to go for Thanksgiving Day

We are just one day away from the Dallas Cowboys squaring off against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving Day and as tradition holds, the quick week has indeed gone by in swift fashion.

As the Cowboys are indeed turning things around in an abrupt fashion from their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs speculation have been all over the place for wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and his return from the concussion protocol.

The final injury report for the week is out and things look very good overall. It seems like Tyron Smith is going to play which is certainly needed.

As far as CeeDee Lamb is concerned he officially carries a limited designation so time will tell whether or not he ultimately plays against Las Vegas. For what it’s worth things are optimistic, just not certain as of yet.

Also of note the Cowboys placed safety Donovan Wilson on injured reserve on Wednesday. He is now out for at least three weeks.