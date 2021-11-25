Cowboys vs. Raiders Week 12 (2021): Game time, TV schedule, how to watch, online streaming, radio and odds

The Dallas Cowboys are going into Thanksgiving Day hungry for a win. After their offense was starved of a touchdown last week versus the Kansas City Chiefs, they will want to gorge on points this week. The Cowboys usually feast on lesser teams, and the Las Vegas Raiders are definitely a team heading in the wrong direction after three straight losses.

The Cowboys are hopeful to get a few important pieces back on offense like Tyron Smith and CeeDee Lamb. Regardless of their status, Dak Prescott and company have to make things work this week. The offense has had two clunkers in the last three games, so they need to re-establish their credentials on that side of the ball.

Fortunately for Dallas, their defense seems to be getting better and better. Led by super-rookie Micah Parsons, they are competing in all phases of defense and have made the horrible unit of 2020 a distant memory. If they continue on their path and the Cowboys can figure out their offensive troubles, they should be ready to chow down on a win.

Cowboys vs. Raiders game info

Important links: Cowboys depth chart | Roster

Date: November 25th, 2021

Game time: 4:30 PM EST

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

TV channel: CBS

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Radio: 105.3 The Fan | Full listings | NATIONAL RADIO: Westwood One: Dave Pasch, Ross Tucker SIRIUS: 82 (LV), 83 (Dal.), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (LV), 225 (Dal.), 88 (National) | SXM App: 816 (LV), 808 (Dal.), 88 (National)

Streaming: Fubo | NFL.com GamePass (Audio)| CBS Sports

Cowboys record: (7-3)

Raiders record: (5-5)

Odds (DraftKings Sportsbook): Dallas -7.5

Prediction: Cowboys 37 - Raiders 21

