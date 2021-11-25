CeeDee Lamb ruled out for Thanksgiving Day versus the Raiders

Already without Amari Cooper, the Dallas Cowboys had hoped they would have CeeDee Lamb against the Las Vegas Raiders. That won’t be the case. Lamb, who suffered a concussion in the game against the Kansas City Chiefs, was supposedly on track to play on Thursday. According to many media reports, Lamb was unable to pass concussion protocols and will not play.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb was not able to clear the concussion protocol, according to @JayGlazer. He will not play today against the Raiders. Dallas needs a big day from Michael Gallup, Cedrick Wilson, Noah Brown and Malik Turner — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 25, 2021

Without Lamb and Cooper, Dak Prescott will have to depend on Michael Gallup, and the Cowboys depth at the position. Cedrick Wilson and Noah Brown will be called upon to work with Gallup, but Prescott could also use his tight end, Dalton Schultz, or his running backs. Tony Pollard would be an interesting option to line up wide against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Last week there was a case of the drops among the backups, something they need to get rid of for this game. But Michael Gallup will really need to lead the group on Thursday.