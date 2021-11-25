Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders inactives: Tyron Smith active, CeeDee Lamb inactive

We already knew that CeeDee Lamb was going to be out for the Thanksgiving Day game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders. It was reported earlier today that he did not pass all the concussion protocols to play. That has now been confirmed by the Cowboys as he is inactive for today’s game. Cedrick Wilson and Noah Brown have become very important in the battle with the Raiders.

The good news for the Cowboys is that they get their all-world left tackle Tyron Smith back for the game after he missed a few weeks with bone spurs. Not only does Smith aid the Cowboys protection for quarterback Dak Prescott, but he can help wake up a dormant run game for Dallas.

As for the rest of the inactives, they are QB Will Grier and OL Matt Farniok. The Cowboys wre only carrying 51 on the active roster so they only needed three inactives. Amari Cooper was already out on the COVID list.

Also, the Cowboys will be without one of their best assistant coaches for the game.