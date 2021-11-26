Cowboys news: Dallas Cowboys fall to Las Vegas Raiders in OT, 36-33

Cowboys can’t get it done in OT and fall to 7-4 after their second straight loss.

After an incredible heads up play from Keanu Neal, who tossed an apparent Raider fumble to teammate Jayron Kearse while falling out of bounds, Dallas appeared to have a turnover in Las Vegas territory. But the officials ruled an incompletion instead, the stellar play going for naught. And again, Las Vegas’ offense got back in the end zone. A pair of pass interference penalties the cornerback Brown during the series was what truly hurt the Cowboys, the second a questionable call that gave the Raiders the ball at the 1-yard line. Josh Jacobs then darted in for the score, upping the visitor’s lead to eight. Second Quarter A chip-shot field goal for the Vegas side dug a deeper hole for the Cowboys. The 22-yarder capped off a 13-play, 74-yard drive that saw the Raiders convert a pair of third downs and complete a 21-yard pass.

The officials were definitely a big factor in Thursday’s game.

In a matchup between two of the NFL’s top passing offenses that exploded for more than 900 total yards, it was the ref show that dominated the discourse surrounding Thanksgiving’s afternoon showdown. The crew officiating the Cowboys and Raiders got plenty of air time, calling 28 penalties for a combined 276 yards. In its 36–33 overtime win, Las Vegas went just 3-of-13 on third down but picked up seven first downs from penalties. The flag fest turned what could’ve been a fast-paced offensive battle into a stop-and-start slog that wound up being Dallas’s third consecutive loss on Thanksgiving. The Cowboys didn’t take lightly to the 166 penalty yards amassed on Thursday.

With many pivotal moments that decided the game’s outcome, don’t forget these plays and how they help shape the way this game finished.

ARLINGTON, Texas – This one will go down as one of the more memorable games on Thanksgiving Day, but not exactly for the right reasons. It was a flag-fest for the most part, although there were some huge plays that happened for both teams. But there are always a few plays that might be overlooked that played a big factor in the outcome. Here are a handful from the Raiders’ 36-33 overtime win over the Cowboys. Fumble overturned in first – Trailing 7-6 in the first quarter, the Cowboys appeared to make a couple of great plays when safety Jayron Kearse stripped the ball away from Las Vegas tight end Darren Waller, forcing a fumble that linebacker Keanu Neal tossed back into the field of play and into the hands of Kearse, who returned it to the Raiders’ 40-yard line. But then the officials came back and said the call on the field was an incomplete pass to Waller, and the Cowboys chose not to review it since the call had already been looked at upstairs. So the Raiders kept the ball and had to punt, pinning the Cowboys back at their own 7-yard line, a difference in nearly 60 yards of field position.

In a day where the refs made their presence felt, it was tough to see the game essentially decided by the crew of officials.

Cowboys offense gets hot late The Cowboys were far from full strength on Thursday. They were missing Amari Cooper, who is out due to COVID-19, and CeeDee Lamb, who couldn’t get cleared after a concussion on Sunday. Ezekiel Elliott seemed to be less than 100 percent due to various injuries. The Cowboys offense got hot in the fourth quarter, but for much of the game it wasn’t as explosive as usual. Some of it is due to missing Cooper and Lamb. They’re two of the top 25 or so receivers in the game. You can’t just replace them. That trickled down to the rest of the offense. The Raiders did a nice job shutting down the run game. That’s easier when there’s not much threat at receiver. That allowed Las Vegas to lead most of the game. Prescott finally got hot in the fourth quarter. He hit a few big passes, throwing for more than 200 yards in the quarter, to pull the Cowboys to a tie. Dalton Schultz scored on a touchdown pass down the middle with 2:54 left. The Cowboys needed a two-point conversion to tie, and that went to Schultz too.

The Cowboys are officially in their first losing streak of the season, and it has left the team with more questions than answers.

Heck, maybe that is not much of a certainty anymore with the way the Philadelphia Eagles are playing lately. “The sense is I’m sure a bunch of people are jumping off the bandwagon, which is fine with us, because we know what we’re capable of,” Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said. “We know the team we have. More importantly, we know the men that are in that locker room. That’s the most important thing is just our belief in each other. That’s not going anywhere. It’s not fading. We lost a tough one in an overtime game today. That’s the bottom line.” Yes, the Cowboys did not have their top two wide receivers, CeeDee Lamb, who was unavailable because of a concussion suffered in Sunday’s 19-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and Amari Cooper, who is on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but the passing game was rough to watch for most of the game. Prescott finished more than 300 yards passing and two touchdowns, but he was aided greatly by a 51-yard throw to Cedrick Wilson in the second quarter and 41- and 31-yarders to Michael Gallup in the fourth quarter that set up scores. The Cowboys did not move the ball consistently until they moved to a hurry-up look in the fourth quarter.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network.

Monday : CowboysCast with Bobby Belt

: CowboysCast with Bobby Belt Tuesday : The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa

: The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa Wednesday: The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton

The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton Wednesday : Talkin’ The Draft with Connor Livesay, Cole Patterson, and Dalton Miller

: Talkin’ The Draft with Connor Livesay, Cole Patterson, and Dalton Miller Thursday : Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle Friday : Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

: Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray Saturday : Cowboys Hoy with Mauricio Rodriguez

: Cowboys Hoy with Mauricio Rodriguez Sunday: Jersey Boyz with Dave Sturchio, Bret Ernst, and Keith Ernst

We also offer daily episodes of Dallas Cowboys Roundup where we give you that day’s latest headlines so that you always stay caught up. Consider it an audio version of the links, and every episode is 10 minutes or less so you can catch up in a hurry.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.