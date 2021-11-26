Dak Watch Week 12: An unhappy Thanksgiving

There are certainly many storylines to discuss in the wake of the Dallas Cowboys’ 36-33 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving. Most of those angles look at the officiating during the game. When the entire Football Twitter world comes together in unison and with one voice to decry the officiating in a game, you know things likely got out of hand.

However, our job here at Dak Watch is to focus on the play from quarterback Dak Prescott. After watching that game live and then re-watching that game today, there are a few things to discuss. First, Prescott’s ability to manipulate defenders at all levels of the field. Second, his ability to make some high-level throws without any inkling of fears.

Third, mechanics.

Now, I am of the mind that “mechanics do not matter until they matter.” Provided the ball is getting where it needs to be, when it needs to be there, we do not have an issue. But when throws are being missed, and mechanics are part of the reason, we can dive into that issue.

In this week’s installment of Dak Watch, we are going to dive deep into these three topics, working our way through 12 different plays:

Now, with respect to the mechanics, this is more something to monitor than anything else. With Prescott doing so many other things at such a high level, the mechanics are a pin to keep in mind down the stretch.