Cowboys news: Ezekiel Elliott could miss TNF nursing knee injury

Zeke could miss week 13 according to multiple sources.

Ezekiel Elliott﻿’s latest injury will likely result in a few alterations to the Dallas Cowboys’ offensive gameplan. During an appearance on Good Morning Football, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport detailed the ailment plaguing the star running back, noting that Elliott’s workload could be lightened in an attempt to manage his availability. “This knee injury, a bone bruise in his knee, is something that’s going to linger all season unless they step in and basically take Zeke off the field,” Rapoport said Friday. “It seems like it’s something that he’s going to play with. He’s not going to be himself, he’s not going to be 100% but he is going to play. That is the plan.” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy later expressed some worry regarding Elliott’s health while speaking with reporters. “I am concerned,” he said, per USA Today. “He’s a warrior and was fighting to get back there in every time. ... Zeke’s running style is ferocious. He gives a pounding and takes some hits. We need to evaluate.” After getting hurt in Dallas’ Week 11 loss to the Kansas City, Elliott said Wednesday that he ”can play through” the injury despite dealing with some soreness. He went on to log nine carries for 25 yards and a touchdown, and six receptions for 24 yards in the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day loss to the Raiders. With Zeke’s health again surrounded by question marks, Tony Pollard — fresh off a sensational Week 12 effort — figures to be in line for more touches and an increased role entering a Week 13 clash with the Saints next Thursday.

It could be the Tony Pollard show in New Orleans.

The Dallas Cowboys will consider providing running back Ezekiel Elliott some time off to heal from the knee injury he has been managing, including the possibility of holding him out of next Thursday night’s game in New Orleans, a source told ESPN. The source does not believe that placing Elliott on injured reserve is a consideration at this time. Elliott has consistently downplayed the significance of his injury. Asked last week whether he had discussed taking time off with the coaches, Elliott said it wasn’t necessary. “It’s football,” he said. “You get hurt. You aren’t going to be 100 percent. I’m tough. Play through it.” However, in a conference call Friday, coach Mike McCarthy admitted concern about Elliott. “It’s that time of year,” McCarthy said. “Zeke’s running style is ferocious. He gives a pounding, and he takes some hits. We need to evaluate that, and this week we’ll see what the preparation looks like for him.”

4. Greg Zuerlein is no longer “Greg the Leg.” The coaching staff just hasn’t figured that out yet. He’s still good, but he’s no longer great. He missed an extra point, his third of the season, and he missed a 59-yard kick. He’s made just four of 13 field goal attempts beyond 50 yards in the past two seasons. Perhaps, it’s time to stop sending him out for kicks beyond 50 yards because if you can’t hit in a dome when are you ever going to hit it? But he also made a 45-yard field goal in the final minute, forcing overtime. The missed extra point is why Dallas attempted a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter after a penalty moved the ball to the one-yard line. He’s made 19 of 24 field goals, which is good but not great, which kind of describes Zuerlein as a kicker these days.

Cowboys-Raiders broke viewership records on Thanksgiving.

The NFL ate well on Thanksgiving this year and not just at the table. CBS revealed Friday that the marquee Thanksgiving game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Dallas Cowboys was the “most-watched NFL regular season game on any network since 1990,” per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. CBS also said that the game brought in an estimated average viewership of 38.531 million. The Raiders held off a second-half comeback by the Cowboys to win in a 36-33 overtime thriller. The ratings numbers were especially staggering given that the Cowboys were without star receivers CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper. Raiders tight end Darren Waller also left early due to injury.

The penalties were disgusting We’re not going to spend a lot of time talking about the nonsensical flag-fest we were subjected to in this game because the referees have already gotten more attention than they deserve. Plus, it was awful for both sides as there were a total of 28 combined penalties for 276 yards! It’s hard to wrap your mind around something like that. What we can say is that the Cowboys failed to adapt to how the game was being called and as a result, they repeatedly fell victim to these bad officiating decisions. In the mix of many of these fraudulent calls, there are definitely going to be some learning moments for this Cowboys’ team. The corners were terrible The extra chances the Raiders offense got thanks to all the defensive penalties certainly hurt, but it was compounded by the poor play of the Cowboys’ cornerbacks. Anthony Brown was flagged for four pass interference penalties, but I’m not even sure he was the poorest performer of the group. Trevon Diggs couldn’t stay with his man and often times was handsy throughout the receiver’s route. Jourdan Lewis was being burned by anyone he was covering. And then there was Brown. While none of his penalties were blatant, there was always just enough contact to rationalize why a flag was called. Brown’s inability to get his body turned around just flames the fire of a flag-happy referee, and that’s on him.

There’s no denying that having these star players back to work will make the Cowboys far more competitive. They likely win yesterday with at least one of Cooper or Lamb playing and perhaps even the prior week in Kansas City. Heck, put Zack Martin on the field in Week One and Dallas probably starts the year 8-0. It’s been that kind of season, and thankfully the Cowboys have had enough to overcome absences and still be closer to the top of the conference with only six games left to play. It’s logical for Jerry and anyone else to think that Dallas will be a legitimate contender in January even with this string of setbacks. The remaining games, except Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals, are all against teams with losing records. Four of those occur within the NFC East, where Dallas is already 2-0 in previous meetings with the Eagles and Giants. Beating up on the Saints and their division rivals will help the W-L record but will still leave questions about who the Cowboys really are going into the tournament. That Arizona game could help, but any optimism right now is still mitigated by a long history of disappointing postseason appearances. These last few losses have dampened the enthusiasm around this being a special year for the Cowboys. Hopefully, getting back key players on both sides of the ball will get things back to the feelgood atmosphere of the first half of the season.

