The Cowboys open as 5-point favorites against the Saints on TNF

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving and they have now dropped three out of their last four games. They are making their march to the NFC East crown much more interesting.

Now they have to get ready to play the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football. The Saints have had a rough go of it lately once they lost quarterback Jameis Winston. They have lost four in a row and are 5-6 on the season.

The Cowboys have opened up as five-point favorites for their game next week courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Cowboys hope to have both Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb back and that would certainly boost the offense. They may be without Ezekiel Elliott as the Cowboys are reportedly considering some rest for the running back and his ailing knee. The Cowboys defense may also get DeMarcus Lawrence back which should change things along the defensive line.