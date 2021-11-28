Dallas Cowboys Updates: CeeDee Lamb likely back this week, Terence Steele on Reserve/COVID-19 list

While a majority of the National Football League saw Sunday as their day of action this week the day marked “Wednesday” for the Dallas Cowboys as they are in the middle of their most unique week of the season.

The Cowboys are coming off of their Thanksgiving Day game (a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders that we are all still upset about) and will play again on Thursday Night Football this coming week. As they are going from Thursday to Thursday they are able to treat things like a “normal” week as far as timing and preparation are concerned.

As today is indeed their first day back to work the Cowboys saw Mike McCarthy take to the podium for his standard press conference. The head coach provided some notable updates that are important to take note of ahead of Thursday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

It looks like CeeDee Lamb will be back this week

This update actually came in during Sunday morning’s usual news drops from the national insiders. After missing the Raiders game it appears that CeeDee Lamb will be ready on Thursday.

Cowboys’ WR CeeDee Lamb, who missed Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day game because of a concussion, is expected back for Dallas’ Thursday night game against the Saints, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2021

The Cowboys could certainly use CeeDee back as they have played the three halves without both he and Amari Cooper. Life is much easier with a top wide receiver in the fold.

Terence Steele has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Cowboys have a lot of COVID issues

On the subject of Amari Cooper, the wide receiver has missed the last two games as a result of being on the Reserve/COVID-19 list (he is expected back on Monday). The Cowboys operated without Joe Philbin on Thanksgiving as he was in the protocol as well and it appears that things continue to pile up in that direction.

Terence Steele is the latest player to be placed on the list and he is officially out for Thursday’s game (which suggest Tyron Smith at left tackle and La’el Collins at right for the first time since the season opener). There are also a number of coaches and staffers in the protocol as well.

The Cowboys’ practice plan for game vs. NO has been altered greatly because of COVID. Starting RT Terence Steele was in being placed on the COVID list and 3 offensive coaches, Joe Philbin, Jeff Blasko, Scott Tolzien are in COVID protocols and will not be available for game — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 28, 2021

Cowboys strength and conditioning coordinator Harold Nash Jr. also tested positive for COVID-19. So all three strength and conditioning coaches are in protocol: Nash and assistants Kendall Smith and Cedric Smith. Cedric Smith could clear before protocol before Thursday at Saints. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 28, 2021

Eleven Cowboys players and coaches have entered COVID-19 protocol in the past 10 days. pic.twitter.com/lB58oVzPMw — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 28, 2021

Needless to say things are extremely difficult for the Cowboys in this sense and they will be challenged as they try to make it through this week. We will see what the week has to offer, but hopefully everyone involved here is feeling alright.