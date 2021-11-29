Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints, 2021 NFL Week 13

Keep track here of everything related to Cowboys at Saints in NFL Week 13 as Dallas visits New Orleans on Thursday night.

The Dallas Cowboys are losers of two in a row and looking to buck that trend. Up next for them is a primetime matchup on Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints.

Thanksgiving was a poor showing for this Cowboys team. Dak Prescott got going later in the contest, but the first three quarters were largely forgettable.

Fortunately it appears as if CeeDee Lamb will return to the lineup this week although Ezekiel Elliott may not play as the team continues to play the long game in the health department. Ideally Amari Cooper will make his return as well and DeMarcus Lawrence might also be back.

All of these reinforcements should be enough to help the Cowboys beat a New Orleans Saints team that has been rather direction-less since Jameis Winston went down to injury. It is possible that Alvin Kamara plays in this game, but whoever suits up the Superdome with Sean Payton on the other side has always been a difficult place for Dallas to get a win.

Here’s our stream for everything you need to know about Thursday’s game.

