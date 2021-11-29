Cowboys at Saints first injury report: CeeDee Lamb listed as full participant

Obviously much of the attention today focused on the fact that Mike McCarthy tested positive for COVID meaning he will miss the game against the New Orleans Saints. In his place, Dan Quinn will be the acting head coach and come down from the booth to the sidelines.

Besides that, there is just the regular injury report to deal with, and while the Cowboys are still virtual, they released an injury report in accordance with NFL rules. With players like DeMarcus Lawrence and Amari Cooper, we’re not sure because they are not officially on the active roster yet.

But the good news is that it looks like CeeDee Lamb will be good to go this week. The only player listed as a DNP was wide receiver Cedrick Wilson. Ezekiel Elliott was listed as a full participant. Tarell Basham was listed as limited.

Kamara limited today officially. Good sign. pic.twitter.com/b6PaWg3dnN — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) November 29, 2021

In other Cowboys injury news, Neville Gallimore has begun his return to the Cowboys as they opened his practice window to come off IR and move to the active roster.

Cowboys started DT Neville Gallimore's 21-day practice window. An elbow injury has sidelined Gallimore all season, but his time is coming soon. The 2020 third-round pick won't play Thursday at Saints. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 29, 2021

And it looks likely the Saints will get Alvin Kamara back this week as he was listed as limited.