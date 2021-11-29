 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MNF live discussion Week 12 (2021): Seahawks at Football Team

The final game of Week 12 in the NFL.

By Dave Halprin
Seattle Seahawks v Washington Football Team Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Our friends, the Football Team, host the Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

This is an open thread for game chat.

