 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

[UPDATE]: Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy tests positive for COVID, Rob Davis likely replacement against Saints

More bad news for the Cowboys as they try to break out of a slump.

By Dave Halprin
/ new
Las Vegas Raiders v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

[UPDATE]: It looks like the Cowboys will turn to assistant head coach Rob Davis as the replacement for McCarthy and leave the coordinators in place to do their jobs.

The Dallas Cowboys are trying to break out of a mini-slump, but the COVID virus is trying to wreck their plans. News broke today that head coach Mike McCarthy has tested positive for COVID.

The virus has been making the rounds at Cowboys headquarters, starting with Amari Cooper a few weeks ago. It got assistant coach Joe Philbin and some of the strength and conditioning guys, and now has hit the highest level of on-field personnel in McCarthy. It is being reported that McCarthy will miss the game against the New Orleans Saints.

Not only McCarthy, but Schefter mentions other cases that have been identified at Cowboys headquarters.

No word yet on who else this is affecting, but this certainly complicates the Cowboys preparations for the Saints game. Fortunately the Cowboys have a lot of experience among the coaching staff as someone takes over for McCarthy. Dan Quinn would be a good prospect for that situation, or they could turn to John Fassel if they wanted to keep Quinn up in the booth.

In This Stream

Dallas Cowboys vs. New Orleans Saints, NFL Week 13

View all 33 stories

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...