[UPDATE]: Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy tests positive for COVID, Rob Davis likely replacement against Saints

[UPDATE]: It looks like the Cowboys will turn to assistant head coach Rob Davis as the replacement for McCarthy and leave the coordinators in place to do their jobs.

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy will miss Saints game due to COVID-19. Plan, per sources, is for assistant head coach Rob Davis to oversee staff. Coordinators Dan Quinn, Kellen Moore, John Fassel step up. McCarthy involved virtually.



Latest for @usatodaysports:https://t.co/hAJUyCRxHu — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) November 29, 2021

The Dallas Cowboys are trying to break out of a mini-slump, but the COVID virus is trying to wreck their plans. News broke today that head coach Mike McCarthy has tested positive for COVID.

Cowboys’ HC Mike McCarthy has tested positive for COVID, sources tell @diannaESPN and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2021

The virus has been making the rounds at Cowboys headquarters, starting with Amari Cooper a few weeks ago. It got assistant coach Joe Philbin and some of the strength and conditioning guys, and now has hit the highest level of on-field personnel in McCarthy. It is being reported that McCarthy will miss the game against the New Orleans Saints.

Not only McCarthy, but Schefter mentions other cases that have been identified at Cowboys headquarters.

As one league source just said: “there are up to eight positives in Dallas. Details still rolling in.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2021

No word yet on who else this is affecting, but this certainly complicates the Cowboys preparations for the Saints game. Fortunately the Cowboys have a lot of experience among the coaching staff as someone takes over for McCarthy. Dan Quinn would be a good prospect for that situation, or they could turn to John Fassel if they wanted to keep Quinn up in the booth.