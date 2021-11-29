Report: Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn to serve as Cowboys “point person” in Mike McCarthy’s absence

While it is Monday for the rest of the world, the Dallas Cowboys are squarely in Thursday-land considering they last played on a Thursday on Thanksgiving Day and will do so again this week. Needless to say, this is the most unique week of the season.

As if things weren’t hectic enough for the Cowboys, they are dealing with a wide variety of issues related to COVID-19 and on Monday saw those challenges elevated as head coach Mike McCarthy tested positive.

McCarthy was quickly ruled out of Thursday’s game against the New Orleans Saints which immediately opened the question as to who would serve in his post while he was out. Many minds wondered whether or not John Fassel (who has served as an interim before) or Dan Quinn (who was most recently the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons before joining Dallas) would, but a report surfaced that Rob Davis would be the person in charge.

Perhaps the Cowboys’ brain trust got together and decided to handle things different as another report surfaced that it will be Dan Quinn serving as the team’s “point person”.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will be the point person for the decision-making process during the Saints game on Thursday, head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed to USA TODAY Sports on Monday afternoon. Quinn, who has coached from the booth this season, will be on the field and will coordinate the defense as usual, McCarthy said.

It is more than understandable as to why the Cowboys - who also feature another former head coach on their staff in Ben McAdoo, they also technically have another in Joe Philbin although he himself is also in the COVID protocol - would turn to Dan Quinn given his experience leading an NFL team. He just did it with the Atlanta Falcons through the first few games of last season.

One has to also wonder whether or not this week’s opponent was at all a factor in the team’s decision to go with Quinn. Again, Dan Quinn served as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons and therefore has an extensive history of coaching against the New Orleans Saints (who look to be making a change to Taysom Hill at quarterback this week by the way).

Ultimately, whether or not the opponent was a factor, it is more than fair for the Cowboys to trust Dan Quinn in this moment. This is a chaotic week and he has a history of steadying the ship from the top position within an NFL team.