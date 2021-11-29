Trysten Hill suspended two games for throwing punch after Dallas Cowboys loss to Las Vegas Raiders

Monday was actually Thursday for the Dallas Cowboys as they get set to play on Thursday Night Football this week; however, it sure felt like a Monday.

First off it was reported that head coach Mike McCarthy tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the team’s game against New Orleans on Thursday night (Dan Quinn will serve as head coach). McCarthy is just the latest member of the organization to be placed into COVID protocol.

As if the Cowboys weren’t dealing with enough challenges on Monday afternoon it was announced that defensive tackle Trysten Hill is being suspended for two games as a result of the punch that he threw after the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

Cowboys’ defensive tackle Trysten Hill is being suspended two games for throwing this punch at Las Vegas Raiders’ guard John Simpson after Thursday's Thanksgiving Day game. The suspension starts Thursday night vs. the Saints. pic.twitter.com/bYLwI2v0gO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2021

Trysten Hill of the Cowboys has been suspended without pay for two games for violations of unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules following Thursday’s game against the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/lJHui6YGD4 — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) November 29, 2021

In the aftermath of the Thanksgiving loss it was reported by NFL Network that Hill would note be suspended as a result of this altercation. Clearly something changed since then.

Thanksgiving marked just the third game of the season for Hill as he tore his ACL in Week 5 against the New York Giants last season. The team’s second-round pick (their first pick in terms of that class) in 2019 has had a rocky career so far as you will recall that during his rookie season he once fell asleep during a team meeting with Isiah Thomas. Clearly this is a setback for Hill despite the fact that he was actually playing rather well.

He will miss games against the New Orleans Saints and Washington Football Team.