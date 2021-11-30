Cowboys news: Neville Gallimore starts his path toward getting back on the field

The Cowboys await the return of the man in the middle.

Gallimore has started his 21-day practice window on injured reserve, his first chance to practice since dislocating his elbow in the Cowboys’ Aug. 13 preseason game at Arizona. By designating Gallimore to return from injured reserve, the Cowboys can activate him at any time during the next 21 days. It would be a quick turnaround for Thursday’s game at New Orleans, but with a mini-bye coming after this week, perhaps Gallimore could be back as early as Dec. 12 at Washington. The second-year defensive tackle emerged as a productive starter as a rookie last season, posting 26 tackles (four for loss), a half-sack and 12 pressures in 14 games (nine starts). The Cowboys also started the 21-day practice window for defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (IR; foot) last week. Defensive end Randy Gregory (IR; calf) has not started his practice window yet but is making progress in his rehab with the athletic training staff.

Makes sense with Quinn coaching in the division during his tenure as Falcons head coach.

Quinn, who normally coaches the defense from the booth, will be on the sideline Thursday night and retain his defensive coordinator role during the game. “I think, understandably, with Dan’s experience, the challenge flag, the timeouts, the referees’ meeting, there’s just a lot of little things that go into it,” McCarthy told reporters via conference call Monday afternoon. “Number one, he’s done it before, so that’s obviously part of the thinking, part of the reason going through the change. He’s called a defense two years as the head coach. With that, I was trying to keep it as tight as I possibly can. Anytime you have one change, you don’t want to make 6 adjustments.” Davis will handle administrative duties in McCarthy’s absence. Before the news of his COVID test, McCarthy shared with Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan that he had already relocated temporarily as an extra precaution following the holidays; the entire league has ramped up virus protocols at all team facilities. “Our players have done an excellent job taking the extra step,” McCarthy told Shan and RJ early Monday morning. “Personally, I’ve moved into a hotel the last couple days. Our climate here is we’re doing the things necessary to give us the best chance each and every week.”

A stupid action by Trysten Hill has costly consequences.

Hill, who was sidelined the first eight games of the season while recovering from a torn knee ligament last year, will miss Thursday night’s game at New Orleans and the Dec. 12 game at Washington. He can return Dec. 19 against the New York Giants, the last of three consecutive road games. NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan said in a letter to Hill that the third-year player spent nearly a minute at midfield after the game looking for Simpson and walked the opposite direction from the Dallas locker room to confront the Raiders’ left guard. “You both engaged in a verbal chest-to-chest confrontation which you escalated by throwing an open hand punch to his facemask, forcible enough to cause your opponent’s helmet to come off,” Runyan wrote.

Both teams look like they are getting back their offensive weapons this week.

A look at how the Cowboys defense could get significantly better quickly.

The good news is that the reinforcements are just around the corner. DeMarcus Lawrence was activated from the injured reserve last week and is expected to make his return this Thursday against the Saints. Randy Gregory is officially eligible to return from the injured reserve this week as well, although Dallas may wait a week to bring him back. Beyond those two, Brent Urban and Neville Gallimore are reportedly close to returning from injured reserve as well. All of these additions would be huge, but obviously the two edge rushers are the most important ones. Lawrence is still the best player on this defense, although Parsons is making a great argument. His value as a pass rusher is significant, and his contributions in run support are among the very best of anyone at his position. And we all saw how fearsome of a pass rusher Gregory is, as he racked up five sacks and 22 pressures in seven games before getting hurt. The idea of both Lawrence and Gregory coming off the edge is a titillating one. They’ve only played together once this year, and it came in Week 1 against the notoriously quick trigger Tom Brady. With Parsons now on every team’s radar as a legitimate threat, the opportunities are endless for Quinn. He’s already used both Gregory and Lawrence inside on occasion, and Parsons has been just as effective blitzing the A-gap as he has been coming off the edge. But the interior of this defensive line needs help more. Osa Odighizuwa has played admirably considering he was never supposed to see this much action so early in his career. It does appear the former Bruin is hitting a rookie wall, and his snaps have slightly declined the last two games. With Lawrence and Gregory returning, that’ll create more opportunities for Quinn to play fellow rookie Chauncey Golston inside, thus reducing the amount of snaps Odighizuwa has to play.

Hopefully Amari Cooper will be a go on Thursday.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper was back at the Cowboys’ facility on Monday. Cooper missed the last two games after testing positive for COVID-19, which triggered a mandatory 10-day quarantine period because Cooper is unvaccinated. Quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters that Cooper was in the building, but that he did not practice with the rest of the team. Players returning from the COVID list undergo conditioning testing before receiving final clearance to get back on the field, so Cooper may be ready for Tuesday’s practice and the hope is that he’ll be joining CeeDee Lamb in returning to the wide receiving corps for Thursday’s game against the Saints. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will not be at that game because of his own positive test for COVID-19 and the Cowboys have multiple other players and coaches in COViD protocols this week.

A look at some of the matchups for Thursday.

When the Cowboys run Cowboys offense: The tandem of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard has been dominant all season long, ranking seventh in the league after averaging 127.5 yards rushing per game. Elliott has 720 yards on 160 carries with seven touchdowns while Pollard has 100 carries for 531 yards. Elliott’s yardage ranks sixth in the league to this point. Saints defense: The Saints’ run defense still ranks No. 3 league-wide after its uncharacteristic past two games. The Bills ran for 113 yards last week with their trio, while the Eagles the week before gashed the run defense for 242 yards. Before those two games, the Saints had only allowed an opposing rushing offense to go for more than 100 yards just once in the last several seasons. THE EDGE: Push.

