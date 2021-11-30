Cowboys updates: Cornerback Nahshon Wright on COVID list, Amari Cooper not a sure thing for Thursday

We are now two days away from the Dallas Cowboys visiting the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night, and to say that the work week has gotten off to a chaotic start for them would be putting it lightly.

The Cowboys saw head coach Mike McCarthy test positive for COVID-19 on Monday, ruling him out of Thursday night’s game. On Tuesday morning Jerry Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan and noted that another player (at the time only Terence Steele was in the protocol as far as players were concerned) could be added to the group soon and shortly after the shoe dropped. Nahshon Wright has been added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will not play in New Orleans.

Cowboys have added rookie cornerback Nahshon Wright to the COVID-19 list — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) November 30, 2021

Hopefully Wright and those around him are feeling well, but obviously losing any player for any game is not ideal, especially one that was core to the special teams.

As far as the COVID protocols are concerned, the Cowboys should be getting wide receiver Amari Cooper back this week (who returned to the building on Monday); however, it is not necessarily a slam dunk for a player to return and immediately play. According to Mike McCarthy, it seems as if it is possible for Cooper to miss time given that is still “not feeling the best”.

Amari Cooper is in the building again today, but Mike McCarthy says he’s “still not feeling the best.”



McCarthy says his practice availability today is TBD. His gut feeling is that if Amari can’t practice Wednesday before the team leaves for New Orleans, he won’t be available. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) November 30, 2021

McCarthy has been notoriously vague when it’s come to giving opposing teams information ahead of time on whether or not players for the team would wind up playing. The Cowboys were extremely optimistic in public about Dak Prescott playing in Minnesota, Tyron Smith playing in Kansas City, and CeeDee Lamb suiting up on Thanksgiving Day, only for all of them to miss those respective games. Perhaps this is something of the opposite intent?