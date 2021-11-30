 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cowboys at Saints second injury report: Ezekiel Elliott and CeeDee Lamb listed as full participants

Checking the health status for the Cowboys and Saint game.

By Dave Halprin
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

It seems as if COVID isn’t quite done with the Cowboys yet. Earlier today specials teams core player, cornerback Nashon Wright, was put on the COVID list and will be the latest player to miss a game due to the virus. Additionally, we learned that Amari Cooper isn’t feeling 100% after his bout with COVID and his status for the Saints game is up in the air.

Replacing Cooper has been a tough task for the Cowboys over the last few weeks, but word is that CeeDee Lamb should be fully cleared to play on Thursday after suffering a concussion in the Kansas City Chiefs game. He has been a full participant this week.

Another injured player who is gutting it out is running back Ezekiel Elliott. Just today owner Jerry Jones said that Elliott should play Thursday and that he will carry a “serious load” even with the injured knee. Today he was listed as a full participant on the practice report.

Cedrick Wilson, who was a DNP yesterday, was listed as a non-participant again today. Tarell Basham was also limited yesterday but was listed as a full participant today.

As for how Tyron Smith is doing since his first game back, he had this to say.

Also, the bad news today that Dallas will not get back defensive lineman Brent Urban this year after he had to have surgery on his triceps muscle.

