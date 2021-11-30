Dallas Cowboys DT Brent Urban underwent season-ending tricep surgery

We are in the middle of a hectic week for the Dallas Cowboys as the team navigates players being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 injury (coaches as well, including Mike McCarthy) and other things of the sort. The December portion of the season is off to a bit of a chaotic start.

While the Cowboys are prepping to be without some people when they visit the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night, they are also likely going to get a few back. CeeDee Lamb and DeMarcus Lawrence look to be making their returns and we will see on Amari Cooper.

It seems that soon enough defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (who was injured in the preseason) will make his 2021 debut for the Cowboys as well, which is rather timely given that defensive tackle Trysten Hill was suspended by the NFL for the team’s next two games. Osa Odighizuwa has been a wonderful addition to the defensive tackle group as a rookie, but it feels as if they are dropping like flies right now.

Unfortunately what was bad for one player has gotten a bit worse. Brent Urban has been on injured reserve for some time and it appears that he will not return from there this season. His wife, Kate Urban, shared on Twitter on Tuesday that he had season-ending tricep surgery.

Brent had season-ending tricep surgery today. He tried SO hard to come back but it just wasn’t in the cards. He is going to miss playing with the boys but will be as involved as possible. I have no doubt he’ll come back better than ever. TY for all the love & support — Kate Urban (@Kate_KanSkate) November 30, 2021

Brent Urban was a great free agency find for the Cowboys before getting hurt and someone who had helped raise the floor of what they were getting along the interior at defensive line. It has been a bit of a rough go since he was placed on injured reserve and obviously the Cowboys will now have to finish the rest of the season without him.