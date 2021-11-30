Report: Dallas Cowboys DT Trysten Hill suspension reduced from two games to just one

As the Dallas Cowboys get set to face the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night they are currently dealing with a number of things in a wide variety of directions.

So far this week Mike McCarthy has been ruled out of coaching in New Orleans and Brent Urban has undergone season-ending surgery. Sandwiched in between there was a report from Monday afternoon that defensive tackle Trysten Hill would be suspended two games for throwing a punch after the Cowboys lost to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving Day, but McCarthy said on Tuesday during his virtual press conference that Hill was appealing the suspension.

It appears as if Hill’s appeal had an impact. Late Tuesday night it was reported that his suspension was reduced from two games to just one.

So Trysten Hill — who was originally suspended two games for punching #Raiders OL John Simpson — will miss Thursday night’s game against the #Saints but will be back for Week 14 vs. Washington. https://t.co/D7bE7clmQA — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 1, 2021

As Hill’s suspension is now just one game it means that he will miss Thursday night’s game in New Orleans but that he can return next week when Dallas visits the Washington Football Team.

Given that Neville Gallimore is on track to return soon it seems that the Cowboys interior line will get reinforcements.