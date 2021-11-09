Dak Watch Week 9: What went wrong versus the Broncos?

The guys on the other side of the football get paid too.

Ultimately, that might be the biggest takeaway from Dak Prescott’s performance on Sunday in a 30-16 loss to the Denver Broncos. As the quarterback himself said after the game: “They whooped us in every aspect. it’s something we’ll learn from. We just have to be better.”

Re-watching the offense against Denver, that was evident throughout the game. Denver was physical not just up front, but also on the outside. Broncos defensive backs were violent at the catch point, preventing more than a few completions on throws that were placed well by the quarterback.

Also, the Broncos certainly put in the film work prior to this game, as we will see on the interception from Caden Sterns.

So, let’s get into it. But a word of advice - if you’re seeking out happy thoughts today, you might want to come back to this video a little later in the week.