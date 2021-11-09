Cowboys news: Kellen Moore, TCU, and his coaching future

This is only the beginning of the rumors for Kellen Moore.

Moore is longer a candidate for the head coaching position with the Horned Frogs, sources told the Star-Telegram on Monday. Instead, Moore is expected to pursue NFL opportunities after the season. Moore, 33, is viewed as a rising star. He played his final three seasons in the NFL with the Cowboys from 2015-17 and then stepped into the quarterbacks coach job in 2018. He has been the team’s offensive coordinator since 2019. The Cowboys have the the top-ranked offense in the NFL, averaging 434.3 yards per game. Moore drew heavy interest last offseason from his alma mater Boise State for its head coaching vacancy, but he eventually withdrew his name from consideration. TCU paid former coach Gary Patterson a top-10 salary this season, and the program has the resources to make a strong offer to high-end candidates.

The Cowboys got help on Sunday even though they stumbled badly.

There are no such things as good losses. Don’t let the rainbow sprinkles brigade try to convince the public otherwise. Dallas got throttled and statements like “young teams need to lose to re-center” and “it’s a good type of loss because it came against the AFC” are totally snow jobs. Losses are not better than wins. Wins are all that matter when chasing the No. 1 seed in a conference and all that comes from the bye week and home-field advantage in the playoffs. Nothing good came from that performance, even if the players themselves look to convince themselves that they needed it. It’s the same as “next man up” philosophy. If the next man up wasn’t a drop off from the injured player, the team would’ve found a way to have that next man playing more. It’s all just talk. What did help the Cowboys? The fact that two of the other three top NFC teams also took Ls on Sunday. Kansas City 13, Green Bay 7 Something is certainly broken in Kansas City with the Chiefs right now. One of the NFL’s elite offenses over the last half decade is suddenly rudderless as perennial MVP candidate Patrick Mahomes is struggling to recapture the magic. The former juggernauts have scored just 36 points over their last three contests. However the reigning MVP, Aaron Rodgers, was out due to COVID-19 protocols and the Packers weren’t able to take advantage of the low-scoring affair, being shut out themselves until five minutes to go in the game thanks to a less-than inspiring effort from former first-round pick Jordan Love under center. The loss drops Green Bay to 7-2 on the year, as they have yet to take their bye week. Dallas keeps pace with them in the loss column.

The Cowboys must be ready to move on from Sunday’s clunker.

It was a fitting scene for the Cowboys’ worst performance of the season. “It’s just not my day,” Parsons said after walking back to the microphone. “But I just got a new puppy and I’m going to go home to him and we going to cuddle about it.” Waiting for Parsons at his home was his boerboel puppy named Sace, short for Versace. Waiting for the Cowboys on Monday at The Star will be an unflattering review of what might have been the worst loss in coach Mike McCarthy’s two years. Last year had some doozies with back-to-back losses against the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles without scoring a touchdown or a 28-point beatdown by the Arizona Cardinals and a 25-point loss on Thanksgiving Day to Washington. Running back Melvin Gordon III had 80 of the Broncos’ 190 yards rushing on Sunday against the Cowboys. Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports But quarterback Dak Prescott was not around for any of those because of a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle. The Cowboys’ defense was a mess and the offensive line was in constant flux. Just seven days ago, however, the Cowboys were viewed as perhaps the best team in the NFL after winning without Prescott against the Minnesota Vikings. The Cowboys had won six straight. They had an envious offense and a defense that made timely stops and showed the ability to take the ball away.

The Cowboys defense finally looked like its old 2020 version instead of the one we got used to this season.

Now the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator, Quinn’s squad spent Sunday missing a season-high 14 tackles in a loss to the Denver Broncos. It’s those missed tackles and the other work at hand for the Cowboys defense that Quinn wants to focus on in the week ahead rather than the Week 10 reunion with his former team. “Well, I think, No. 1, I have great memories for there and I always will. I think a lot of the really cool things we accomplished there and there were a lot of them versus how it ended. And I think that’s an important declaration. I certainly be forever grateful to [Falcons owner] Arthur [Blank] to give me the opportunity there and to all the players I had the privilege to coach,” Quinn said during Monday’s news conference. “But you guys saw the performance yesterday, so there isn’t no time to take a stroll down memory lane, like we got some s--- to fix. I’ll be right where my feet are, right where I’m supposed to be, going after it as hard as we can, worrying about the jerseys I coach now.”

There were definitely two schools of thought on playing Prescott at the end of the game on Sunday.

During Monday’s installment of ESPN’s “Get Up,” Rex Ryan ripped Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy over his decision to keep Prescott in the game and potentially risk further injury for the 28-year-old quarterback, who had been sidelined a week prior over calf issues. “This isn’t training camp. To me, this is a disaster. He would have been fired,” Ryan said of McCarthy. “Had Dak Prescott got hurt, guess what my friend? You would have been fired.” In Sunday’s surprising loss to the Broncos, the Cowboys were down by 30 points with less than seven minutes to go in the fourth quarter. Although Prescott put up two touchdowns late in the game, Dallas ultimately came up short. “We needed to get some energy, some momentum. We needed to show our fight, our resiliency, something that’s won us a lot of games. When you’re getting beat like that, you’ve got to show your character,” Prescott said after Sunday’s game, according to the Dallas Morning News.

