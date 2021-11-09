Cowboys roster news: Kicker Greg Zuerlein placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to get back on track this week and they are looking to do so against the Atlanta Falcons. This game will be particularly meaningful for defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as it will be his first time facing Atlanta since being dismissed as their head coach at the beginning of last year. One of the last games that Quinn coached for the Falcons for was actually a loss to the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, one that many people will remember for a long time.

As to why last year’s game against Atlanta sticks in our brains has everything to do with kicker Greg Zuerlein. Needing a miracle, the Cowboys sent Zuerlein out for what came to be known as the “watermelon kick” onside attempt; he got it, and wound up winning the game off of a game-winning field goal.

It seems that Zuerlein might not be able to face Atlanta this go-around.

Kicker Greg Zuerlein has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

It has been a while since the Cowboys dealt with an issue related to COVID-19, but that streak came to an end on Tuesday when it was reported that they placed kicker Greg Zuerlein on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Players who are vaccinated and test positive for COVID (it has yet to be announced as to why Zuerlein is on the list) are able to potentially return to the team if they test negative twice, 24 hours apart. While again there is no indication yet as to the particulars of Zuerlein’s case, the Cowboys are reportedly going to be working out kickers on Wednesday.

From the mothership:

Currently, the club doesn’t have a backup kicking option on the active roster or practice squad heading into Sunday’s game against the Falcons, but obviously they’ll look to address their depth at some point this week. It’s unclear if Zuerlein has a chance to be back in time for Sunday’s game. His timeline to return to the active roster depends in part on whether it’s a positive test or a close contact situation. The Cowboys have not announced that information. Kicker Lirim Hajrullahu was signed to the training camp roster late in preseason and again to the practice squad for a week after Zuerlein missed two field goal tries and an extra point in the season opener against Tampa Bay.

Lirim Hajrullahu is a name to watch, as Cowboys sort through their kicker situation. He spent part of preseason with team. https://t.co/xTU4uCF8Mp — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 9, 2021

Lirim Hajrullahu is a name who was thrown out in the immediate aftermath of this news and for logical reason given that he spent time with the Cowboys before the regular season began. Again the fact that Dallas is holding a workout on Wednesday is as strong of evidence as there can be that they are planning for other options this week.

Update: 5:30pm ET

The Cowboys are also going to be reportedly working out Brett Maher on Wednesday.

Cowboys plan to work out kickers Brett Maher and Lirim Hajrullahu on Wednesday, sources said. Greg Zuerlein (COVID-19 protocol) is expected to miss Sunday’s game vs. Falcons.



Maher was with Cowboys in 2018-19. Hajrullahu had two brief stints this August and September. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 9, 2021

Alright then.