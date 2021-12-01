NFL picks 2021: Week 13 Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints picks and analysis

The Dallas Cowboys travel to the Big Easy for a Week 13 clash with the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football. Dallas is sporting a 7-4 record, but is mired in their first losing streak of the year and have dropped three of four games. The Saints are struggling with a 5-6 record and are losers of four games in a row.

Our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook currently have the Cowboys as four-point favorites against the Raiders. The line has moved just a bit from early in the week. The folks over at FiveThirtyEight have the Cowboys at a 56% chance of winning, while ESPN has them at 54.5%.

You can follow the link here for the win percentages of every game for Week 13. You can also get a list of picks for all the games of Week 13 at this location.

As for the Cowboys game, let’s see what people are thinking.

CBS Sports The Cowboys won’t have Mike McCarthy in this game after he tested positive for COVID-19, which might not be such a bad thing. Not only will they have Kellen Moore running the offense, but they’ll have Dan Quinn serving as interim coach, which is a good thing, because no one hates the Saints more than Quinn since they were his biggest rival during his time in Atlanta. Also, I should probably point out that the Cowboys have been been dominating NFC teams this year and last time I checked, the Saints were an NFC team. The Cowboys are 5-1 straight-up and 6-0 against the spread against NFC teams, and I do not dare pick against either of those trends. PICK: Cowboys 24-17 over Saints.

A win and a cover.

AZ Central It’s not a short week for either of these teams since they both played, and lost, on Thanksgiving. The Saints really need a win to help their playoff chances. The Cowboys do too. Prediction: Cowboys 27, Saints 20

That’s another win and a cover.

Pro Football Network These two teams head out of their Thanksgiving day games desperate for a win. Injuries and absences in those losses heavily impacted both teams. The Cowboys should have both CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper on offense, but their defense might get an even bigger boost with the return of DeMarcus Lawrence. The Saints will be hoping to get Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram back, but their offensive woes are bigger right now than those two. It is tough to see how this Saints offense can score enough to win this game, but the Cowboys’ defense did just manage to bring the Raiders’ failing offense back to life. Cowboys vs. Saints Prediction: Cowboys 28, Saints 20

Keep the win and cover party going.

Sporting News Both teams are coming off Thanksgiving losses, and Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy (COVID-19) will not be on the sideline. Saints quarterback Trevor Seimian has struggled the last two weeks. New Orleans will be in desperation mode, but the Cowboys are the better team. They should get Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb back, too. Pick: Cowboys 28, Saints 21

One more time for the win and cover.