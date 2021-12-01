 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cowboys at Saints final injury report: Cedrick Wilson out, Amari Cooper questionable

The final update on health for the Cowboys before the Saints game.

Cowboys fans got some good news earlier today when it was reported that Amari Cooper would fly with the team to New Orleans, which meant that he was likely going to play in the game. There was concern that Cooper would not be ready to go this week when Mike McCarthy said he would need to be able to practice before flying to New Orleans. Apparently Cooper was able to do that and should have a presence in the game, even if he’s not 100%. The Cowboys activated him today and they probably would not have done that if he wasn’t going to play. Officially, Cooper is questionable.

Joining Cooper at wide receiver will be CeeDee Lamb who has been able to practice all week and is over his problems with the concussion. That’s good news because the Cowboys will be without Cedrick Wilson who hasn't been able to practice all week and has been ruled out. Also Malik Turner is questionable with illness; that would leave the Cowboys wide receiver depth very thin if he can’t go.

Ezekiel Elliott is a go and it looks like those rumors about possibly resting the running back this week are not going to come true.

For the Saints, Terron Armstead, Alvin Kamara and Ryan Ramczyk are listed as questionable. Armstead didn’t practice this week and Ramczyk missed the last two practices. Kaden Elliss, Tanoh Kpassagnon, and Marcus Davenport are out.

