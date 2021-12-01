Report: Dallas Cowboys WR Amari Cooper expected to play on Thursday night against New Orleans Saints

It has been a rocky week for the Dallas Cowboys as they prepare for their second Thursday game in a row, a road contest against the New Orleans Saints. We know that the Cowboys will be operating without head coach Mike McCarthy, and Dallas actually has a large number of staffers (as well as two players) in the virus protocol which has made this week all the more challenging.

One person returning was seemingly going to be wide receiver Amari Cooper. The Cowboys have played their last two games (both losses) without Cooper and needless to say he has been sorely missed.

While Cooper had returned from the COVID list early in the week he did not practice on Tuesday which put his status for Thursday night’s game into doubt. A report surfaced on Wednesday that Cooper is expected to travel with the team to New Orleans and play on Thursday night against the Saints.

Source: #Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper is expected to travel with the team to New Orleans today and play against the #Saints tomorrow night. Cooper, who is unvaccinated, tested positive for Covid and has missed last two games, both Cowboys losses. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) December 1, 2021

This is obviously welcome news as the team’s offense has not looked the same without Cooper in the fold over the last two games. What’s more is that over the last three halves they have had to operate without CeeDee Lamb as well which put a high level of stress on the offense as a whole.

It appears as if Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, and all of the rest will be ready to go on Thursday night. This is the type of news we had all been waiting to see.