Cowboys at Football Team: 3 matchups to watch for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14

Another week, another game where certain individual matchups could help sway the contest in either the Dallas Cowboys’ or the Washington Football Team’s favor. While the indirect QB battle between Dak Prescott and Taylor Heinicke may be of more importance, more direct head-to-head battles are the ones will be focusing on today.

Micah Parsons vs. Antonio Gibson

Antonio Gibson completely gashed the Dallas Cowboys on the ground rushing for 128 and 115 yards the two times he squared off against them a season ago. He will once again be at the forefront of Washington’s offensive game plan, but this go around will likely have to get the better of Micah Parsons if he wants to achieve the same kind of success he did last year. With DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory back in action, Parsons is now free to be deployed where he can be most impactful. This week it will likely be containing Gibson.

Trevon Diggs vs. Terry McLaurin

Trevon Diggs will be looking to increase his interception total into the double digits in Week 14, but in order to achieve that goal he will probably have to accomplish that feat by covering one of the best, yet still underrated, receivers in the game, Terry McLaurin. This is one of those best-against-best matchups that could have a huge impact on the outcome of the game. Shadowing one of the top WRs in the league is nothing new for Diggs, but whether or not he’s up the task is definitely something to keep an eye on this week.

Randy Gregory vs. Charles Leno Jr.

Randy Gregory has a good chance to suit up once again for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14 against the Washington Football Team. Prior to his short stint on injured reserve, he had one of the highest pressure percentages among pass rusher’s in the NFL and there’s no reason to believe he can’t pick up where he left off. That’s bad news for Charles Leno Jr., but good news for the Cowboys defense. Don’t be surprised if Gregory ends up having his third multi-sack game this season, which could end up swaying the game in Dallas’ favor.