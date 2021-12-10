NFL picks 2021: Week 14 Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team picks and analysis

The Dallas Cowboys travel to Landover, MD for a Week 14 clash with the Washington Football Team. Dallas is sporting an 8-4 record, and broke out of a two-game losing streak with a win over the New Orleans Saints in their last game. The Football Team has a 6-6 record and on a four-game winning streak that has suddenly made the NFC East standings a lot closer.

Our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook currently have the Cowboys as 4.5-point favorites against the Football Team. The line has remained steady from earlier in the week. The folks over at FiveThirtyEight have the Cowboys at a 52% chance of winning, while ESPN has them at 72.3%.

As for the Cowboys game, let’s see what people are thinking.

CBS Sports Washington has reeled off four straight wins, but it’ll face a pretty tough challenge in the Cowboys. Dallas is looking to get back on track offensively after a few spotty performances over the last three weeks. Even as it has cooled off, this is still a potent unit that is averaging 6.1 yards per play on the season. While Taylor Heinicke has been a fantastic story, I’m not sure he’ll be able to keep pace with Dallas here. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are 5-1 ATS over their last six road games and are 7-0 ATS against the NFC. Projected score: Cowboys 28, Washington 21

A win and a cover.

PFT MDS’s take: Washington could make the NFC East race very interesting with a win, but I think Dak Prescott takes care of business. MDS’s pick: Cowboys 30, Washington 20. Florio’s take: Throw the stone, Ron Rivera. The two-time coach of the year moves toward his possible third award. Florio’s pick: Washington 24, Cowboys 21.

We have a split decision.

Pro Football Network Washington comes into this game on the back of a four-game win streak that has put them right back in the thick of the NFC playoff picture. Suddenly, the NFC East is a lot closer than it looked a few weeks back, and this is now a must-win game for both sides. The Cowboys should have too much for Washington, but the improvement in their defense might just frustrate Dallas’ offense early in the game. How the Cowboys respond to that will determine the game. If they start to force things, they could find it unraveling. Dallas should move the ball with relative comfort and control, either through the air or on the ground. The Cowboys should win. But this game just has that feeling of one where Washington potentially springs a surprise and throws the NFC East wide open. Washington getting the points feels like the right play here. Cowboys vs. Washington Prediction: Cowboys 27, Washington 24

We got a win prediction but not quite a cover.

Sporting News The Cowboys have been on a roller coaster of late as they’re trying to find their elite offense with Dak Prescott again where the explosive passing and power running are in harmony. Their defense, however, enjoyed a resurgence on the road vs. the Saints in Week 13 and Washington has limited ways to attack them beyond Antonio Gibson and Terry McLaurin for Taylor Heinicke. Pick: Cowboys win 27-20 and cover the spread.

One for the win and cover.