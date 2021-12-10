 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cowboys at Football Team final injury report: Micah Parsons good to go; Tony Pollard questionable

The final injury report for the Cowboys game against the Football Team.

By Dave Halprin
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

When Micah Parsons’ name popped up on the injury list yesterday for the Dallas Cowboys, there must have been a hint of trepidation in every Cowboys fans’ mind. The idea that Parsons could miss time was far from a pleasant thought. Fortunately, it looks like the Cowboys stud rookie is going to be just fine.

To carry that a little further, Parsons did not have a designation on the injury report for Friday, meaning he is fine to play on Sunday. He was limited in practice today, but that was just a precaution.

We already knew that Tony Pollard would be a game-time decision as he has not practiced all week. His questionable designation reinforces the fact it will be a Sunday decision.

The Cowboys full injury report is pretty much as expected.

It may be until Saturday when we will officially hear if Randy Gregory and Neville Gallimore will both be active on Sunday. The Cowboys will have to officially activate them to the game roster for that to happen.

