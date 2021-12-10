Cowboys at Football Team final injury report: Micah Parsons good to go; Tony Pollard questionable

When Micah Parsons’ name popped up on the injury list yesterday for the Dallas Cowboys, there must have been a hint of trepidation in every Cowboys fans’ mind. The idea that Parsons could miss time was far from a pleasant thought. Fortunately, it looks like the Cowboys stud rookie is going to be just fine.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy confirms on LB Micah Parsons’ hip: “I don’t think it’s of a serious nature.” Discomfort arose Monday in weight room. “Just being cautious.” https://t.co/Q7hZ0kEH6z — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 10, 2021

To carry that a little further, Parsons did not have a designation on the injury report for Friday, meaning he is fine to play on Sunday. He was limited in practice today, but that was just a precaution.

Cowboys LB/DE Micah Parsons (hip) was again limited today. He is expected to play Sunday.



RB Tony Pollard (foot) did not practice for the third consecutive day. He is listed as questionable for Sunday. He will be a game-time decision. — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 10, 2021

We already knew that Tony Pollard would be a game-time decision as he has not practiced all week. His questionable designation reinforces the fact it will be a Sunday decision.

The Cowboys full injury report is pretty much as expected.

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard is only player on 53-man roster whose status for Sunday is in question. RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee), LB Micah Parsons (hip), TE Sean McKeon (neck) and WR Cedrick Wilson (ankle) all set to go.



RB Ito Smith a candidate Saturday for standard elevation. https://t.co/Kzn2gq6jfN — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 10, 2021

It may be until Saturday when we will officially hear if Randy Gregory and Neville Gallimore will both be active on Sunday. The Cowboys will have to officially activate them to the game roster for that to happen.