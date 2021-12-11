Cowboys roster update: Randy Gregory, Neville Gallimore activated; running back elevated as insurance for Tony Pollard

The Dallas Cowboys made some roster moves today as they prepare for their game with the Washington Football Team. One of the moves was something we’ve been waiting on all week, and now they have made it official. Dallas has activated both Randy Gregory and Neville Gallimore.

Cowboys are officially activating DE Randy Gregory (calf) and DT Neville Gallimore (elbow) from injured reserve. They’ll join the likes of LB Micah Parsons, DE DeMarcus Lawrence and CB Trevon Diggs on Sunday at Washington.



DC Dan Quinn is pleased. pic.twitter.com/GbndDalvYR — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 11, 2021

That gives Dallas basically their whole defense ready to go. With all the firepower added to the defensive line, we’ll see if that has the ability to truly elevate this defense to championship levels.

The Cowboys had to make some moves on their roster to get ready for the game, and that included releasing defensive tackle Justin Hamilton and elevating safety Darian Thompson. The team will also be getting back defensive tackle Trysten Hill from a one-game suspension.

Cowboys waived DT Justin Hamilton. Move made to get down to 52 players, which allows team to add player from practice squad as COVID-19 replacement (Nahshon Wright). S Darian Thompson gets call. Sunday at Washington to be his first game since injuring hamstring in season opener. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 11, 2021

The bad news for Dallas is that Tony Pollard might not be ready to go. Dallas added a running back to the roster which could indicate no Pollard on Sunday.

Cowboys are preparing to be without RB Tony Pollard (foot) on Sunday at Washington. He tore his plantar fascia last week at Saints, missing entire practice week. Pollard said he’s a game-time decision, but RB JaQuan Hardy been elevated from practice squad as likely contingency. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 11, 2021

Maybe Pollard can go come game time, but it would be hard to put in a full effort with the injury and missing practice all week.

(H/T Michael Gehlken for keeping us up to date.)