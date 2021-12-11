 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cowboys roster update: Randy Gregory, Neville Gallimore activated; running back elevated as insurance for Tony Pollard

The latest on the Cowboys as they prepare for Sunday.

By Dave Halprin
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys made some roster moves today as they prepare for their game with the Washington Football Team. One of the moves was something we’ve been waiting on all week, and now they have made it official. Dallas has activated both Randy Gregory and Neville Gallimore.

That gives Dallas basically their whole defense ready to go. With all the firepower added to the defensive line, we’ll see if that has the ability to truly elevate this defense to championship levels.

The Cowboys had to make some moves on their roster to get ready for the game, and that included releasing defensive tackle Justin Hamilton and elevating safety Darian Thompson. The team will also be getting back defensive tackle Trysten Hill from a one-game suspension.

The bad news for Dallas is that Tony Pollard might not be ready to go. Dallas added a running back to the roster which could indicate no Pollard on Sunday.

Maybe Pollard can go come game time, but it would be hard to put in a full effort with the injury and missing practice all week.

(H/T Michael Gehlken for keeping us up to date.)

