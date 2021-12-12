Cowboys at Football Team Week 14 (2021): Game time, TV schedule, how to watch, online streaming, radio and odds

We’ve reached the point in the 2021 schedule where the NFC East teams start playing each other on a regular basis. The Dallas Cowboys will square off with the Washington Football Team on Sunday, then they will meet up again in two Sundays.

The Cowboys were the runaway leaders of the NFC East - until they weren’t. With a 2-3 record over their last five games, they allowed a four-game win streak by the Football Team to close down the race and create a hugely important game for both sides. A win by Dallas would go a long way towards sealing the NFC East crown, but a win by the Football Team would put tremendous pressure on Dallas to pick up their game and start winning.

The Cowboys are fortunate as they should be getting back Randy Gregory and Neville Gallimore, while also having a fully healthy Amari Cooper. Those players, plus guys like Ezekiel Elliott and Tyron Smith getting some extra rest for their nagging injuries should put Dallas at just about full strength for the game, except for the unknown of Tony Pollard's foot.

It’s going to be an entertaining afternoon.

Cowboys vs. Football Team game info

Important links: Cowboys depth chart | Roster

Date: December 12th, 2021

Game time: 1:00 PM EST

Location: FedEx Field, Landover, MD

TV channel: FOX

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Radio: 105.3 The Fan | Full listings | SIRIUS: 138 (Dal.), 83 (Was.) | XM: 381 (Dal.), 225 (Was.) | SXM App: 808 (Dal.), 831 (Was.)

Streaming: Fubo | NFL.com GamePass (Audio)| FOX Sports

Cowboys record: (8-4)

Football Team record: (6-6)

Odds (DraftKings Sportsbook): Dallas -5

Prediction: Cowboys 24 - Football Team 17

Enemy blog: Hogs Haven

