Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team inactives: Tony Pollard is officially out for the Cowboys

It is almost time for the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Football Team to kick off, and needless to say there is energy in the air. Mike McCarthy had a “guarantee” of sorts earlier in the week, Ron Rivera took his first opportunity to clap back, and Sunday morning saw the Cowboys bringing their own benches to the game because the ones that Washington provides are not adequate. This game has it all.

But there are a few things that this game will have, more specifically a few players. Inactives are out and Tony Pollard is among those officially out for the Cowboys.

While it is unfortunate that Dallas will be operating without Tony Pollard, aside from his absence they are the healthiest that they have been all season. The same cannot be said for Washington though, besides having people hurt they have a number of players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Over the weekend alone they added two more defensive ends.

A Cowboys win would all but clinch the division for them with four games to go whereas Washington winning would give their hopes at repeating in the NFC East far more legitimate life.

It is almost time to dance.