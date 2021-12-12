Cowboys at Football Team: The good, bad, and the ugly from Week 14

The Dallas Cowboys game was definitely a roller-coaster ride to remember. Regardless of how they came about getting the victory, the Cowboys took care of business Sunday afternoon by beating the Washington Football Team 27-20, and in so doing, remain undefeated in the NFC East division.

This Week 14 matchup was a tale of two halves. Washington didn’t have an answer for the Cowboys in the first half, but after making some halftime adjustments were able to make it a more competitive game than it should’ve been. These division rival games are always interesting and this one definitely lived up to that criteria.

There were definitely a lot of highs and lows Sunday afternoon for the Dallas Cowboys. As such, determining this week’s good, bad, and ugly wasn’t as much of a challenge as it has been in past weeks.

THE GOOD - Micah Parsons & Randy Gregory

Micah Parsons and Randy Gregory were equally impressive in Week 14 against the Washington Football Team. Parsons had two quarterback sacks, bringing his total to 12 on the season, and a forced fumble that was returned for a touchdown Sunday afternoon. Not to be outdone, Gregory intercepted a pass and also added a sack/fumble. These two “War Daddy’s” were both a force to be reckoned with, one Washington didn’t have an answer for.

THE BAD - Dak Prescott

Sadly, Dak Prescott’s struggles continued Sunday afternoon against Washington. He’s never quite been the same since returning from his calf injury earlier this year and unfortunately his sporadic play has hamstrung the rest of the offense. He was once again inaccurate with some of his throws and just isn’t seeing the field well at all, which this week resulted in two unfortunate interceptions. This is not the the same QB we witnessed shred defenses early in the year. Something needs to happen to pull him out of this funk, and quickly.

THE UGLY - Defense. Defense. Defense

Sometimes ugly can be a good thing, and that was certainly the case for the Cowboys defense in this Week 14 matchup with the Washington Football Team. Although the score reflects otherwise, Dallas’ defense pretty much dominated Washington making them look ugly on the offensive side of the ball. They also created multiple turnovers, which was much-needed considering how much Dak Prescott and company struggled. All in all, this was a rather impressive performance that hopefully becomes the norm moving forward.