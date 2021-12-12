SNF live thread Week 14 (2021): Bears at Packers

The Bears and the Packers on SNF.
This is an open thread for game chat.
More From Blogging The Boys
- Mike McCarthy appreciative of La’el Collins’ actions that resulted in an ejection
- Cowboys game ball goes to two players on defense who were instrumental in the 27-20 win over Washington
- Guarantee fulfilled as Cowboys, led by defense, beat Washington 27-20
- Cowboys at Football Team 2021 Week 14 game day live discussion IV
- Cowboys at Football Team 2021 Week 14 game day live discussion III
- Cowboys at Football Team 2021 Week 14 game day live discussion II
Loading comments...