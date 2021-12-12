Mike McCarthy appreciative of La’el Collins’ actions that resulted in an ejection

In the end, everything worked out for the Dallas Cowboys as they managed to hold on to a victory over the Washington Football Team, 27-20. But things got a little anxious toward the end of the game. The Cowboys offense was needed to close things out but they struggled as they were without Tyron Smith and La’el Collins, their starting offensive tackles.

Smith was out because of injury. Collins was out because he got thrown out for throwing a punch at a Washington defender. Normally, a coach would be furious with this kind of thing happening. In this instance, Mike McCarthy had no problem with what Collins did. In fact, he kind of liked it.

Collins was protecting his quarterback who was pushed to the ground on the sideline in the fourth quarter after rolling out and throwing a pass. The hit looked legal, but the way that Prescott landed awkwardly set off the Cowboys sideline. First into the fray was Ezekiel Elliott, but it was Collins who ran toward the spot and hit Washington’s William Bradley-King who had pushed Prescott. He eventually threw what looked like a punch and was ejected.

Mike McCarthy had this to say about it.

“LC did exactly what you’re supposed to do there,” McCarthy said after the Cowboys’ 27-20 win over Washington on Sunday.

There is a little history here as it was last season when Washington linebacker Jon Bostic took a cheap shot at Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton, and no one on the Cowboys offense went after him. McCarthy was disappointed in that response last season and said this at the time.

McCarthy said, “We speak all the time about playing for one another, protecting one another. It definitely was probably not the response you would expect.”

Collins wasn’t on the field that time because of his hip injury in 2020, but he was ready to fight for Prescott this time. Even if it meant that Ty Nsekhe and Terence Steele were the tackles down the stretch of the game.

Probably the most important thing concerning everyone mentioned here is the health of Tyron Smith. He already missed three games with bones spurs on his ankle; the Cowboys will be desperate for him not to miss more time.